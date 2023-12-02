Advertisement
News

Bus Éireann announces improved service from Tralee to Killarney

Dec 2, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Bus Éireann announces improved service from Tralee to Killarney
Share this article

Bus Éireann has announced an improved timetable between Tralee and Killarney.

Route 279 is being enhanced as part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan.

A service will now operate from Tralee to Killarney via Killorglin, providing 12 daily round trips, 7 days a week.

Advertisement

Route 279 will serve MTU North Campus, MTU South Campus, Tralee, Castlemaine, Milltown, Killorglin, Beaufort Bridge, Fossa, and Killarney.

Route 279A will now provide one return daily service, on weekdays, between Cahersiveen and Tralee.

This will serve Cahersiveen, Kells, Glenbeigh, Killorglin Miltown, Castlemaine, Tralee, MTU and Tralee bus station.

Advertisement

The new timetable will come into effect on Sunday December 10th.

Updated service details and timetables are available at buseireann.ie.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Woman who died in drowning accident in South Kerry named locally
Advertisement
MTU Kerry transformed into teddy bear hospital
Woman dies following drowning accident in South Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Dicksboro into All-Ireland final
Pauls lose unbeaten record
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Review
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus