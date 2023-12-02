Bus Éireann announces improved service from Tralee to Killarney

Bus Éireann has announced an improved timetable between Tralee and Killarney.

Route 279 is being enhanced as part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan.

A service will now operate from Tralee to Killarney via Killorglin, providing 12 daily round trips, 7 days a week.

Route 279 will serve MTU North Campus, MTU South Campus, Tralee, Castlemaine, Milltown, Killorglin, Beaufort Bridge, Fossa, and Killarney.

Route 279A will now provide one return daily service, on weekdays, between Cahersiveen and Tralee.

This will serve Cahersiveen, Kells, Glenbeigh, Killorglin Miltown, Castlemaine, Tralee, MTU and Tralee bus station.

The new timetable will come into effect on Sunday December 10th.

Updated service details and timetables are available at buseireann.ie.