Burglary offences increased in Kerry during second quarter of the year

Burglary and theft offences increased in Kerry during the second quarter of the year.

Provisional information released by the CSO shows that crime levels increased this year, after the COVID restrictions last year had an effect on the number of crimes committed in 2020. During the second quarter of this year, there were minor increases in a number of categories of crime in Kerry, including sexual offences, assault causing harm, theft from a shop and the taking of vehicles.

Drink driving offences increased by 37%, burglary offences went up over 60%, while fraud and deception-related offences increased by over 100%.

Drug offences, which include possession of drugs for personal use or sale and supply, decreased by a quarter when compared to quarter two of 2020.

Public order, littering, and breach of court order offences stayed at the same level when compared to a year previous.