Buildings and a yard in Dingle Harbour are out for tender.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is inviting bids to acquire a 35-year leasehold on lots 1, 2, 14a and 15 at the Dingle Marina Building.

Applicants are invited to make an offer by way of tender before March 25th.

Copies of the tender document are available at the Harbour Office at Dingle Fishery Harbour Centre and can be viewed here.