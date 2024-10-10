Two brothers accused of a violent assault of family members outside a Tralee primary school are listed before the High Court today to apply for bail.

36-year-old Thomas Mongans of 60 Cois Abhainn, Tralee, and 37-year-old John Mongans of 305 Parkland Apartments, Tralee, both appeared in Tralee District Court via video link this week.

They’re both accused of a range of offences connected to an incident of alleged violent disorder outside CBS Primary School last month.

Advertisement

The court previously heard the incident was an escalation of an ongoing family feud.

Gardaí allege that as school finished up for the day at CBS Primary in Oakpark, the two brothers were part of a group of up to five men that violently assaulted members of their family who were waiting to collect their child from the school.

Gardaí say these assaults were carried out with weapons resembling hurleys, golf clubs, and slash hooks.

Advertisement

The court previously heard this violent incident took place in full view of children, who were only metres away from the violence.

Both brothers had previously told the court that they did not want to be represented by their respective solicitors.

At Tralee District Court this week, solicitor Brendan Ahern made an application to formally come on record for the two accused.

Advertisement

The book of evidence was not available in either man’s case.

Mr Ahern said in the case of both accused, that they are in the High Court list today to apply for bail, which had been refused on the first day in the district court by Judge David Waters.

Both of the two accused were remanded in continuing custody at Cork Prison to the 23rd October, where they will again appear in court via video link.