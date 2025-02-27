Advertisement
Bridge to be named after late TD Jackie Healy-Rae

Feb 27, 2025 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Bridge to be named after late TD Jackie Healy-Rae
A Kerry bridge is to be named in honour of late TD Jackie Healy- Rae

Barraduff bridge, which crosses over the Owneycree River on the main Killarney to Mallow road, will be named after the Kilgarvan man.

All of the six Killarney based county councillors voted in favour of dedicating the bridge to the late TD at a recent meeting.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney MD, Cllr Maura Healy-Rae, who proposed the idea said it was a fitting tribute shortly after the 10th anniversary of his passing.

