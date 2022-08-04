Brexit benefit for Kerry if motorhome facilities are improved

Kerry will benefit if the county provides more facilities for visitors with camper vans and motorhomes.

That’s according to a spokesperson for a motorhome club which has over 300 members.

Kieran Donovan is vice-chair of Phoenix Motorhome Club Ireland.

He says because of Brexit, there’s been a huge increase in British tourists with campervans coming to Ireland.

Ireland and the UK are in a Common Travel Area - this means British citizens don’t have to undergo the checks here, that they must undergo if they want to visit other EU states.

Kerry County Council is to look at developing a code of conduct for camper vans and motorhomes.

Kieran Donovan of Phoenix Motorhome Club welcomes this.

He says this county lags behind other areas in providing facilities for these types of tourists.

