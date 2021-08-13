Advertisement
BorgWarner sells Tralee plant

Aug 13, 2021 08:08 By radiokerrynews
The former BorgWarner plant in Tralee has been sold.

BorgWarner, which makes air heaters for the automotive industry, announced in July 2020 that it would close the Monavalley facility in the middle of this year, with the loss of 200 jobs.

A spokesperson for the company has confirmed to Radio Kerry News that the sale of the BorgWarner Tralee facility has been completed.

However, the identity of the buyer or sale price were not disclosed.

It is understood the purchaser is a private developer.

