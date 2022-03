An Bord Pleanála will decide on an application for a crematorium in just over the Kerry-Cork border in the coming months.

Classic Lodges (Ireland) Ltd is applying for permission to build the facility in Kanturk, 25km from the Kerry border.

Permission was refused by Cork County Council earlier this year and the decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The planning body will decide on the appeal by April 8th, 2022.

