Bord Pleanála upholds planning refusal for 85 dwellings in Tralee

An Bord Pleanála has upheld a planning refusal for 85 dwellings in Tralee.

Tulfarris CG Ltd. had appealed the decision of Kerry County Council to refuse its application to demolish two houses and construct 85 residential units in Cloon More, Tralee. In July of this year, Kerry County Council refused permission for the proposed development.

Tulfarris CG Ltd. appealed this, saying the council’s decision to not allow development on the hope all five acres would be built upon at the same time was “a poor planning decision”. It added there’s deep uncertainty around the current availability of other sites.

Advertisement

An Bord Pleanála says this application was the second for residential development on the site at Cloon More. It upheld the council’s decision and refused the appeal, saying it was not satisfied the applicant has sufficient legal interest in the land on which the proposed access road is to be constructed.

Tulfarris CG Ltd. had planned to construct a new access road from the pending Ballymullen-Marion Park Relief Road, a move which the council had termed premature.

Additionally, An Bord Pleanála said, considering the location and configuration of the site, it considers the proposal would lead to disjointed and piecemeal development.