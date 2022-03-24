Bord Pleanála to decide in June on plans for 228 Killarney housing units

An Bord Pleanála is to decide by the end of June whether to give the go ahead to plans for over 200 housing units in Killarney.

Portal Asset Holdings Ltd plans to development them on Port Road and St. Margaret's Road in the town.

It’s classed as a Strategic Housing Development, so the application went directly to An Bord Pleanála.

Advertisement

Portal Asset Holdings Ltd is seeking planning permission for the construction of a Strategic Housing Development of 228 housing units in Killarney.

The proposed development includes upgrade works to Port Road, a pedestrian connection to Millwood Estate, and improvements to the stormwater network on St Margaret’s Road.

There also plans for a two-storey crèche, pedestrian and cycleways, along with public and communal open spaces.

Advertisement

The housing would comprise 76 two-storey houses in a mix of two, three, and four-bed units, and 56 duplexes over three storeys, with some one, two, and three beds.

There are also plans for 96 apartments in three four-storey buildings, in a mix of one and two-beds.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on the case by June 30th.