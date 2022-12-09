Book showcasing beauty of Skelligs to be launched this evening

A book showcasing the beauty of the Skelligs will be officially launched this evening.

The Book of the Skelligs, by University College Cork, uses illustrative material including photographs, maps, and paintings, to provide insight onto the character of the islands.

The book focuses mainly on Skellig Michael, the UNESCO World Heritage Site, featuring over 40 individual chapters and case studies by academics, scholars, poets and artists.

The Book of the Skelligs was nominated for an An Post 2022 Irish Book award, and a documentary based on it is currently in production.

The official launch will take place this evening at the Skellig Experience Visitor Centre, with the event underway.