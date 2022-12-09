Advertisement
Book showcasing beauty of Skelligs to be launched this evening

Dec 9, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Skellig Michael (Irish: Sceilig Mhichíl), also called Great Skellig (Irish: Sceilig Mhór), is the larger of the two Skellig Islands, 11.6 kilometres west of the Iveragh peninsula, along the Wild Atlantic Way in County Kerry, Ireland. A Christian monastery was founded on the island at some point between the 6th and 8th century and remained continuously occupied until it was abandoned in the late 12th century. The remains of the monastery, and most of the island, became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1996.Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan
A book showcasing the beauty of the Skelligs will be officially launched this evening.

The Book of the Skelligs, by University College Cork, uses illustrative material including photographs, maps, and paintings, to provide insight onto the character of the islands.

The book focuses mainly on Skellig Michael, the UNESCO World Heritage Site, featuring over 40 individual chapters and case studies by academics, scholars, poets and artists.

The Book of the Skelligs was nominated for an An Post 2022 Irish Book award, and a documentary based on it is currently in production.

The official launch will take place this evening at the Skellig Experience Visitor Centre, with the event underway.

