Boil water notice affecting nearly 800 customers in South Kerry still in place

A boil water notice affecting nearly 800 customers in South Kerry is still in place.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council issued the notice in recent days, following an issue with the water treatment process in the Portmagee Water Treatment Plant. A boil water notice was put in place due to high levels of turbidity during the treatment process.

High turbidity in drinking water, which is a measure of water cloudiness, can shield bacteria or other organisms so that chlorine cannot disinfect the water as effectively. The boil water notice affects 780 people supplied by Portmagee Public Water Supply, which serves Portmagee Village and the Chapeltown and Knightstown areas of Valentia Island.

Advertisement

Irish Water says that water is safe to consume once boiled, and that water must be boiled for drinking, preparation of foods which are not cooked prior to eating, brushing of teeth and making of ice.

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for gargling.

Irish Water says there are talks taking place with the HSE today, but the boil water notice is currently still in place.