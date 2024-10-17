Body of woman (70s) recovered outside Ballyduff

The body of a woman has been recovered from the rocks near Meenegohane Pier outside Ballyduff.

Valentia Coastguard received a call from a member of the public around 2.40pm this afternoon, saying that a body had been seen on the rocks below the pier.

Ballybunion Coastguard Unit, along with rescue helicopter 115, were tasked to the scene, along with Gardaí and an ambulance.

However it's understood that the woman - believed to be in her 70s - was unresponsive.

The cause of death is not yet known.