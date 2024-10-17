Advertisement
News

Body of woman (70s) recovered outside Ballyduff

Oct 17, 2024 17:46 By radiokerrynews
Body of woman (70s) recovered outside Ballyduff
Share this article

The body of a woman has been recovered from the rocks near Meenegohane Pier outside Ballyduff.

Valentia Coastguard received a call from a member of the public around 2.40pm this afternoon, saying that a body had been seen on the rocks below the pier.

Ballybunion Coastguard Unit, along with rescue helicopter 115, were tasked to the scene, along with Gardaí and an ambulance.

Advertisement

However it's understood that the woman - believed to be in her 70s - was unresponsive.

The cause of death is not yet known.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Community service for man who admitted intimidating Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae
Advertisement
Kerry gardaí acknowledged for excellent police work
MTU Kerry students among thousands nationwide who walk out of lectures for USI protest
Advertisement

Recommended

Community service for man who admitted intimidating Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae
Kerry gardaí acknowledged for excellent police work
Kerry student leading DCU students project to build Ireland’s first ever solar-powered race car
MTU Kerry students among thousands nationwide who walk out of lectures for USI protest
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus