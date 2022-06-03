Body found on Carrantoohil removed to University Hospital Kerry

The body found on Carrantoohil, during a search for a missing man, has been removed to University Hospital Kerry.

The body was found around 10 o’clock this morning in the Cummeenapeasta area, while a search was ongoing for missing Tipperary man John Dunne.

A search began at half four yesterday morning, when the alarm was raised that a man was missing on Carrantoohil.

61-year-old John Dunne, who’s from Thurles Co. Tipperary, failed to return to his accommodation on Wednesday night.

He was an experienced climber and a regular visitor to the area over the past decade; he’d set off to climb Carrantoohil earlier that day.

Mr Dunne had made contact with the B&B he was due to stay at, informing them he’d be at the Lisleibane car park in an hour, but he failed to turn up.

Kerry Mountain Rescue, the R117 rescue helicopter, National Search and Rescue Dog Association, a drone team, the Iveragh Coast Guard and the South east Mountain Rescue were involbed in the search, which resumed this morning.

A call for information was put out, with the permission of the family, and two other walkers responded which meant search teams knew the direction the man had been travelling in.

They found a body this morning and a recovery operation, which took about 3-and-a-half-hours to complete, got underway.

The body has since been removed from the scene to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem examination will take place.