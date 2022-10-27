Advertisement
News

Body found in Tralee

Oct 27, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Body found in Tralee Body found in Tralee
Share this article

A body has been found in Tralee.

The body was recovered from the River Lee, and gardaí are at the scene.

It’s understood foul play is not suspected.

Advertisement

Gardaí say no further information is available at this time.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus