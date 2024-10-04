Advertisement
Body established in response to housing shortage host event in Kerry

Oct 4, 2024 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Body established in response to housing shortage host event in Kerry
A body established by the Government in response to Ireland's housing supply shortage is hosting an event in Kerry next week.

Home Building Finance Ireland was set up in 2019 and it provides funding to help in the delivery of new homes.

Since then, it has approved €121 million for over 520 (527) homes in seven different developments across Kerry.

The body is holding an event in The Rose Hotel, Tralee next Tuesday (October 8th) at 8am to outline its plans to fund the construction of more new homes in Kerry.

This event is aimed at developers, builders, auctioneers, planners and quantity surveyors.

Business development manager at Home Building Finance Ireland, Damien Quigley explains what the event will involve:

