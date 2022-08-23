Advertisement
Blood donors urgently needed in Castleisland this week

Aug 23, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Blood donors urgently needed in Castleisland this week
An urgent appeal has been issued for blood donors to come forward in Castleisland.

Supplies of blood in the country's hospitals have run extremely low in recent weeks, causing major concern for the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.

Currently demand for blood from the hospitals has increased by about eight percent, and September is also expected to see high demand.

Stephen Cousins from the IBTS says both existing and new donors are invited to attend the community centre in Castleisland tomorrow and Thursday, between 4.45pm and 8pm.

He explains that the current shortage is quite worrying:

