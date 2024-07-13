Blennerville horse and pony agricultural show cancelled

This year's Blennerville Horse & Pony Agricultural Show has been cancelled.

The event had been planned for this Sunday in Ballymacthomas, Ballymacelligot.

In a statement, the show's committee announced the cancellation "with the heaviest of hearts" and "deepest apologies" for any inconvenience caused.

It said the cancellation was due to unforeseen circumstances beyond their control.

They have thanked local businesses, individuals, riders and everyone who has supported the show year after year, and that the show will return in 2025.