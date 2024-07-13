Advertisement
News

Blennerville horse and pony agricultural show cancelled

Jul 13, 2024 12:22 By radiokerrynews
Blennerville horse and pony agricultural show cancelled
Share this article

This year's Blennerville Horse & Pony Agricultural Show has been cancelled.

The event had been planned for this Sunday in Ballymacthomas, Ballymacelligot.

In a statement, the show's committee announced the cancellation "with the heaviest of hearts" and "deepest apologies" for any inconvenience caused.

Advertisement

It said the cancellation was due to unforeseen circumstances beyond their control.

They have thanked local businesses, individuals, riders and everyone who has supported the show year after year, and that the show will return in 2025.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Woman charged with €60,000 in fraudulent claims remanded in custody
Advertisement
HIQA finds Kerry direct provision centre mostly compliant with national standards
Serial fraudster Samantha Cookes due before Tralee District Court this lunchtime
Advertisement

Recommended

Woman charged with €60,000 in fraudulent claims remanded in custody
HIQA finds Kerry direct provision centre mostly compliant with national standards
Serial fraudster Samantha Cookes due before Tralee District Court this lunchtime
Kerry host Midleton today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus