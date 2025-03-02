Advertisement
News

Blennerville bridge cross-roads closed following collision

Mar 2, 2025 10:33 By radiokerrynews
Blennerville bridge cross-roads closed following collision
A Tralee road is closed following a crash.

The cross-roads on Blennerville bridge is closed following a one car collision this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene.

More updates to follow as they come.

