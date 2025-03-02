Blennerville bridge cross-roads closed following collision

A Tralee road is closed following a crash.
The cross-roads on Blennerville bridge is closed following a one car collision this morning.
Gardaí are currently at the scene.
Advertisement
More updates to follow as they come.
A Tralee road is closed following a crash.
The cross-roads on Blennerville bridge is closed following a one car collision this morning.
Gardaí are currently at the scene.
More updates to follow as they come.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus