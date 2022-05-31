Black Valley community requesting urgent meeting with Education Minister regarding school closure

The Black Valley community has written to the Minister for Education requesting an urgent meeting regarding the closure of their national school.

The Gap of Dunloe National School in the Black Valley is to close its doors at the end of this school term, in June.

Members of the community met with the Diocese of Kerry yesterday to discuss the closure.

Members of the Black Valley community say the meeting with the Diocese of Kerry was positive.

Last night following the meeting, the community wrote to Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley requesting a meeting to discuss the closure of the school.

Black Valley resident Susan Tangney says they’re appealing for the school to stay open for a minimum of five years to give it a chance to re-establish itself:

The residents say the Black Valley is renowned worldwide for its culture, adding the school plays a vital role in keeping the culture of the area alive.

The Diocese of Kerry says following consultation locally and the downward spiral of enrolment over the last ten years, The Gap of Dunloe National School is closing at the end of this school year.

It says it has an enrolment of two students, making the continuance of the school unsustainable.

The diocese says there is local interest in the school building being developed as a heritage/community centre, and this is being explored.