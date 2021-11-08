Advertisement
Bishop of Kerry says we need to be careful given COVID numbers

Nov 8, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Bishop of Kerry, Dr Ray Browne
The Bishop of Kerry is urging us to be careful while the incidence of COVID-19 remains a huge concern.

The rate of the virus in all parts of the county is above the national average.

Up to last Monday, almost fifteen hundred cases were confirmed in Kerry in the preceding two weeks.

Dr Ray Browne was in Kenmare today where he opened the St Vincent de Paul's new charity shop, Vincent's, on Shelbourne Street.

He says we all need to be careful and to take one day at a time:

