Bishop of Kerry leads tributes to the late Fr Donal O’Connor

Bishop of Kerry, Ray Browne, has led the tributes following the passing of Fr Donal O’Connor.

Fr O Connor, who was from Rathmore, served as chaplain at the Munster Technological University in Tralee.

He also served as parish priest in Beaufort, as chaplain of Beara Community School and as curate in Listowel.

Bishop Ray Browne expressed his deep shock and sadness at the death of Fr O Connor and offered sympathy to his family, his diocese and all he worked with as chaplain at MTU.

Dr Brendan O'Donnell, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar at MTU Kerry, remembered Fr O'Connor as a great help and support to the MTU community.

He said Fr Donal will be greatly missed by all the staff and students at MTU.