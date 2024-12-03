Advertisement
News

Billy O’Shea’s elections director adamant two-candidate strategy in Kerry wouldn’t have worked

Dec 3, 2024 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Billy O’Shea’s elections director adamant two-candidate strategy in Kerry wouldn’t have worked
Billy O'Shea congratulates Michael Cahill after his election. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry
Share this article

Billy O’Shea’s director of elections has rejected claims that Fine Gael’s decision to run one candidate in Kerry was wrong.

Michael Finucane was responding to councillor Bobby O’Connell’s criticism of the party’s general election strategy in the constituency.

Fine Gael lost a seat it’s held in the county since 1948; it’s the first general election no Fine Gael TD has been returned from any part of Kerry since the party was founded.

Advertisement

Mr Finucane, believes if party councillors Bobby O’Connell, Tommy Griffin and Michael Foley had campaigned for Billy O’Shea, the party would have retained it’s Dáil seat.

The former Limerick TD and Senator says he’s adamant that a two-candidate strategy in Kerry would not have worked.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Donal Grady remembered for speaking up for the underdog at funeral Mass
Advertisement
Danny Healy-Rae interested in ministerial job if offered in government talks
Newly elected TD says party will decide on who fills his vacated seat
Advertisement

Recommended

Two awards for Kerry store at the National Grocery Retail Awards
Kerry hotel group in tourism trade mission to Australia and New Zealand
Newly elected TD says party will decide on who fills his vacated seat
Kerry County Council achieves strong or excellent result for 80% of National Enforcement Priorities
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus