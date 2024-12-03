Billy O’Shea’s elections director adamant two-candidate strategy in Kerry wouldn’t have worked

Billy O’Shea’s director of elections has rejected claims that Fine Gael’s decision to run one candidate in Kerry was wrong.

Michael Finucane was responding to councillor Bobby O’Connell’s criticism of the party’s general election strategy in the constituency.

Fine Gael lost a seat it’s held in the county since 1948; it’s the first general election no Fine Gael TD has been returned from any part of Kerry since the party was founded.

Mr Finucane, believes if party councillors Bobby O’Connell, Tommy Griffin and Michael Foley had campaigned for Billy O’Shea, the party would have retained it’s Dáil seat.

The former Limerick TD and Senator says he’s adamant that a two-candidate strategy in Kerry would not have worked.