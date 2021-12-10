Advertisement
News

Billy Connolly apologises to Kerry photographer for verbal abuse

Dec 10, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Billy Connolly apologises to Kerry photographer for verbal abuse Billy Connolly apologises to Kerry photographer for verbal abuse
Image by Ingo Kramarek from Pixabay
Share this article

Scottish comedian Billy Connolly has apologised to Kerry photographer Valerie O'Sullivan after he verbally abused her at a stand up show in the INEC in Killarney in 2013.

The 79 year old comic said his behaviour towards Ms O'Sullivan was one of the biggest regrets of his career.

The Killarney based photograper was the official in-house photographer at the INEC for the gig when Mr Connolly launched a verbal attack on her because he felt her camera flash was distracting.

Advertisement

The world famous comedian says he has regretted it deeply ever since and would like to apologise to Ms O'Sullivan in person.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus