Billy Connolly apologises to Kerry photographer for verbal abuse

Scottish comedian Billy Connolly has apologised to Kerry photographer Valerie O'Sullivan after he verbally abused her at a stand up show in the INEC in Killarney in 2013.

The 79 year old comic said his behaviour towards Ms O'Sullivan was one of the biggest regrets of his career.

The Killarney based photograper was the official in-house photographer at the INEC for the gig when Mr Connolly launched a verbal attack on her because he felt her camera flash was distracting.

The world famous comedian says he has regretted it deeply ever since and would like to apologise to Ms O'Sullivan in person.