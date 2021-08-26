Advertisement
Bill Murray cancels Ballybunion visit

Aug 26, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Bill Murray cancels Ballybunion visit
Wikimedia Commons, the free media repository - Paul Sherwood from Welland & Toronto, Canada
Bill Murray, who's been in Ireland in recent days filming a golf documentenary series, had to cancel a planned trip to Ballybunion.

The Hollywood actor was due to film in Ballybunion Golf Club this week as part of the Youtube series, "The Links Life", which will showcase some of the country's best golf courses.

However, the Lost in Translation and Caddyshack star had to postpone his visit to the North Kerry links course.

It's understood Mr Murray had to return to the United States.

The hope is that when he comes back to Ireland, he will film in Ballybunion - a course he has played in the past.

 

