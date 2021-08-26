Bill Murray cancels Ballybunion visit

Bill Murray, who's been in Ireland in recent days filming a golf documentenary series, had to cancel a planned trip to Ballybunion.

The Hollywood actor was due to film in Ballybunion Golf Club this week as part of the Youtube series, "The Links Life", which will showcase some of the country's best golf courses.

However, the Lost in Translation and Caddyshack star had to postpone his visit to the North Kerry links course.

Advertisement

It's understood Mr Murray had to return to the United States.

The hope is that when he comes back to Ireland, he will film in Ballybunion - a course he has played in the past.