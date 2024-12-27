There has been a big increase in numbers of women affected by domestic violence supported by Adapt Kerry this year

Adapt women’s refuge has helped over 480 women seeking support due to domestic violence this year; this is up from over 300 last year.

It had 55 admissions to the refuge this year with 59 children also accommodated at its refuge in Tralee.

The charity helps women to leave abusive relationships and see recourse through the courts as well as finding alternate accommodation for those who take the decision to leave.

2024 saw a breakthrough for the organisation with a multi-million-euro expansion of the refuge approved for development at its centre in Tralee.

Catherine Casey is the Manger of Adapt in Kerry who said extra staff this year has enabled a better response to more women.