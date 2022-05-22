Biden ally to visit Kerry today

One of Joe Biden’s closest allies is to visit Kerry today.

Richard Neal, the US House Ways and Means Committee Chairman, is part of a congressional delegation travelling around Europe seeking to calm tensions over Northern Ireland.

Richard Neal is one of nine Democratic and Republican delegates from the House of Representatives and Senate travelling to West Kerry today.

He will be welcomed by Kerry TD and Education Minister Norma Foley at the Great Blasket Centre in Dún Chaoin around 3.30pm.

Senator Mark Daly, local TDs and members of Kerry County Council will also be there.

Part of the itinerary includes a meeting between the delegation and local crafts people in West Kerry.

The trip to the south west is part of a broader trip; the influential delegation was in Brussels on Friday, London today and will also visit Dublin and Belfast.

The Dublin stop features a meeting between the bipartisan congressional delegation and Irish leaders to discuss the unresolved issue of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Kerry leg will also be of historic significance to Richard Neal whose maternal family hails from Ventry.