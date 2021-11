A bereavement service will resume face-to-face meetings in Kerry.

National organisation Anam Cara supports parents who have been bereaved following the loss of a child.

It offers free peer-to-peer support meetings monthly.

Anam Cara will hold a meeting in the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee on Tuesday, November 9th at 7:15pm.

Those wishing to attend must register in advance.