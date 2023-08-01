Beach clean up on Brandon Bay

A beach clean up is taking place today in one of the county’s most scenic locations.
Volunteers are spending their day collecting rubbish on Brandon Bay, which is the largest beach on the Dingle Peninsula.
NIVEA Ireland is sponsoring the clean up in partnership with Maharees Conservation Association.
The company will donate funds for chestnut fencing which will help stabilise dunes and allow marram grass to recover.
It’ll also act as an additional barrier to protect the coastline and ecosystem.
