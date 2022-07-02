Bathing restrictions on Kerry beaches lifted

All bathing restrictions on Kerry beaches have been lifted.

Bathing prohibitions had been in place at Ballybunion North and White Strand in Cahersiveen, after testing revealed that heavy rainfall had affected water quality at the beaches.

Prior notices, which warn that water quality may be affected at beaches, were also in place at Ballybunion South, Fenit, Inny Strand, and the beach in Waterville town.

Further testing was done at all of these beaches on Thursday.

The results from these samples have now allowed Kerry County Council to remove all bathing restrictions at the county’s beaches.