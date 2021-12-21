Advertisement
Banna Beach Coast Care Group wins Ocean Hero 2021 award

Dec 21, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Banna Beach Coast Care Group wins Ocean Hero 2021 award
Clean Coast’s Ocean Hero Awards 2021 Big Beach Clean Award winners Banna Beach Coast Care members at a beach clean-up on Banna beach.
Banna Beach Coast Care Group has won a national Ocean Hero 2021 award for their work in conserving our coastline.

Clean Coasts have honoured groups, individuals, communities and businesses for their work and commitment to their coastlines and areas. The Banna group was named as winners in the Big Beach Clean Award category, for their work in the Clean Coasts' annual Big Beach Clean weekend.

67 Banna Beach Coast Care Group volunteers gave up their time to help clean up Kerry's coastline and they collected 30 bags of litter.

