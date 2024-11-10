Bank of Ireland announces beneficiary in Kerry

A Kerry based community group will receive ten thousand euro in funding as part of a Bank of Ireland initiative.

AK Inspired based is among 24 community projects receiving financial support from the 2024 Begin Together programme. The group provides a day service for adults with mild to low moderate intellectual disabilities who have completed post-primary or secondary school.

There is no upper age limit or time limit for attending Inspired. The organisation was founded in 2014 by a group of parents who believed that people with intellectual disabilities should be an integral part of society, having equal rights to participate in education and employment. They set out to establish a service where self-advocacy and social inclusion were prioritised. The service is focused on the delivery of continued learning and employment supports for each individual participant.

€500,000 is being allocated to community groups across the island of Ireland, in the fifth year of the Begin Together fund, delivered in partnership with the Community Foundation Ireland. The fund has prioritised projects which build capability and foster inclusion among under-served groups.

The groups supported include those who are disproportionately impacted by some of the most critical issues in Ireland today, as identified by Community Foundation Ireland and through ESRI data. These groups include families and individuals living in or at risk of poverty, older people, people experiencing homelessness, the LGBTQ+ community, traveller and Roma community, people experiencing domestic abuse, migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees.

The current round of grants will bring the total value of Begin Together grants issued through the Community Fund to €2.5 Million, supporting 286 community projects across the island of Ireland since 2020. Initiatives will receive grants starting from €10,000 up to €80,000.

14 grants of €10,000, have been allocated across a breath of support services including Good Shepherd Cork and Amber Women’s Refuge Kilkenny. Six charities including AsIAm and Age Action Ireland will receive €20,000 grants. Galway Rape Crisis Centre and Mae Murray Foundation (NI) will each receive €40,000 over two years. Two charities, Depaul and the Irish Refugee Council, have been allocated €80,000 multi-year grants, to fund long terms projects.

Aine McCleary, Chief Customer Officer, Bank of Ireland, said:

“Since 2020, the Begin Together Fund has been working with Community Foundation Ireland to help to make our society stronger by allocating funds to those in greatest need. We do this by identifying groups who are disproportionately impacted by some of the most critical societal issues and allocating grants to those who will benefit most."

“This year, we have prioritised projects which build capability and foster inclusion among these under-served groups. We are delighted to allocate grants to a broad range of organisations including those supporting families living in poverty, people experiencing domestic abuse, older people and those experiencing homelessness."