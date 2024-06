The L-8061 Ballynacourty/Gurteen North Road to Annascaul Village will remain closed weekdays between 8.30a.m. to 5.30p.m. until Friday, 5th July.

Kerry County Council says the road closure is to facilitate the replacement of an old, defective and problematic watermain.

Traffic travelling in both directions will be diverted via the N86 and & L-8207 in Ballinclare, Annascaul.

Diversions will be signposted.