The R551 road at Ferry Bridge, Ballyduff, has reopened following a collision this afternoon.

The 4 car incident occurred just after 1PM on the main Ballyduff to Ballybunion road.

2 people have been taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for injuries.

GardaĆ­ say nobody else was injured in the collision.

GardaĆ­ say the road, which was closed as a result, has now been reopened.

