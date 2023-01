Ballybunion will host this year’s Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí.

The North Kerry town will host the event for the first time since 2012.

The Kerry County Fleadh will take place in the Tintáin Theatre on June 10th and 11th and in St Joseph’s Secondary School on June 17th and 18th.

Close on a thousand competitors are expected to travel to Ballybunion to take part in a range of competitions, from singing to storytelling and dancing.