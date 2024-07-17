A bail application for a man accused of the murder of his brother in Castleisland is expected to be heard in the High Court tomorrow (Thursday).

41-year-old Fergus O’Connor, of The Village, Scartaglin, Castleisland, has been charged with the murder of his brother, Pádraig O’Connor.

Fergus O’Connor appeared in Tralee District Court this morning via video link from Cork Prison, where he is being remanded in custody.

Fergus O’Connor is accused of murdering his brother Pádraig O’Connor at 32 An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland on June 28th.

His solicitor Pádraig O’Connell told the court that a bail application for his client is listed before the High Court tomorrow.

Bail cannot be granted on a murder charge in the District Court, but defendants facing such a charge can apply for bail in the High Court.

At Tralee District Court today, the court heard that DPP directions aren’t yet available in this case.

Judge David Waters further remanded Fergus O’Connor in custody to appear before Tralee District Court on July 30th via video link.