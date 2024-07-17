Advertisement
News

Bail application for man accused of brother’s murder in Castleisland expected before High Court

Jul 17, 2024 17:14 By radiokerrynews
Bail application for man accused of brother’s murder in Castleisland expected before High Court
Share this article

A bail application for a man accused of the murder of his brother in Castleisland is expected to be heard in the High Court tomorrow (Thursday).

41-year-old Fergus O’Connor, of The Village, Scartaglin, Castleisland, has been charged with the murder of his brother, Pádraig O’Connor.

Fergus O’Connor appeared in Tralee District Court this morning via video link from Cork Prison, where he is being remanded in custody.

Advertisement

Fergus O’Connor is accused of murdering his brother Pádraig O’Connor at 32 An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland on June 28th.

His solicitor Pádraig O’Connell told the court that a bail application for his client is listed before the High Court tomorrow.

Bail cannot be granted on a murder charge in the District Court, but defendants facing such a charge can apply for bail in the High Court.

Advertisement

At Tralee District Court today, the court heard that DPP directions aren’t yet available in this case.

Judge David Waters further remanded Fergus O’Connor in custody to appear before Tralee District Court on July 30th via video link.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Industrial action at Tarbert Power Station this week
Advertisement
Samantha Cookes further remanded in custody in connection with almost €60,000 worth of fraudulent claims
Tralee Gardaí contribute to Interpol operation investigating criminal gang
Advertisement

Recommended

Industrial action at Tarbert Power Station this week
Abbeydorney Looking To Continue Momentum
Job Not Done Yet As Ballyheigue Prepare For Semi Final Clash
Thalidomide Association says compensation and supports need statutory status
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus