AWARE seeks Kerry volunteers who've experienced mental health challenges

Kerry people who've been through mental health challenges, are being sought to help others who're currently struggling.

AWARE - the organisation that provides free support to people impacted by issues like anxiety and depression - is looking for volunteers who're willing to be trained in supporting others in the county.

They'd be required to attend an informal interview, and undergo 15 hours of training over a five-week period, with a view to supporting people at the AWARE meetings in Tralee.

Those who're willing to help out, are asked to call (01) 661 7211 or email [email protected]

Stephen McBride from AWARE, says the experience of a person who's been through mental health challenges is invaluable:

AWARE's Kerry Support and Self Care Group meets weekly at Rock Street, Tralee.