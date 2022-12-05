Advertisement
Awards presented to first graduates from MTU Kerry fintech qualification

Dec 5, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Awards presented to first graduates from MTU Kerry fintech qualification
Photo: Graduates at the MSc in Fintech Innovation delivered at MTU Kerry
Awards have been presented to the first graduates of a new financial technology qualification delivered at MTU Kerry.

The MSc (Masters of Science) in Fintech Innovation was developed in collaboration with Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet, Skillnet Ireland, and Munster Technological University.

The programme is one of the key components to positioning Ireland as a world leader in fintech, platform development, and technology-based financial services.

At a recent ceremony, Minister Sean Fleming presented awards to 11 Masters of Science graduates.

Software Development Manager at Fexco, Kieran O'Connor, won the Student of the Year award.

