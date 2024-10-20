Advertisement
Average weekly earnings in Kerry over 14% below national average

Oct 20, 2024 17:15 By radiokerrynews
Average weekly earnings in Kerry over 14% below national average
Photo: Pixabay
The average weekly earnings in Kerry are over 14% below the national average.

That’s according to CSO’s Median Weekly Earnings report 2023.

The figures show that the average weekly earnings in the Kingdom rose by 3.6% in a year.

The Central Statistics Office report shows that the median weekly earnings nationally in 2023 was €699.28.

Earnings in Kerry, were 14.5% below this, at €604.57 per week last year; this represented a rise of 3.6% on the 2022 weekly average, of €583.61.

The report shows that females in Kerry earned on average €537.95 a week in 2023, a 4.3% increase on the year before.

The median weekly earnings of males in the county rose by almost 4% year-on-year, to €677.04

