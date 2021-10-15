The average selling price of residential dwellings in Kerry increased by nearly €800 every week over the past year.

The Central Statistics Office has released information relating to the cost of houses nationwide up to August of this year.

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) measures the change in the average level of prices paid for residential properties, excluding self builds and non-market houses.

In August 2021, there were 77 homes sold in the county, at an average price of over €203,000 each; a year earlier, each of the 113 residential dwellings sold in that month made an average of €162,000.

The increase - over €40,000 - equates to an average weekly rise of €780 per week in the selling price of a residential dwelling in Kerry.

The average selling price of homes in Kerry is the highest in ten years.

The median price of homes sold in Kerry in August of this year was €190,000, up from €155,000 a year earlier.

Nationally, residential property prices (houses and apartments) increased by 10.9% in 2021 so far.