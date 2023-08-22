Advertisement
News

Average rent for new tenancy in Kerry at end of 2022 was over €1,000

Aug 22, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrynews
Average rent for new tenancy in Kerry at end of 2022 was over €1,000 Average rent for new tenancy in Kerry at end of 2022 was over €1,000
Share this article

The average rent for a new tenancy in Kerry in the fourth quarter of last year was over €1000.

That’s according to figures in the GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report.

The report shows that average property price in the Killarney area was the highest in the county.

Advertisement

 

 

The report shows that the standardised average rent for a new tenancy in Q4 last year was €1058.

Advertisement

The median price of an existing property in Kerry was €220,000, while average monthly mortgage repayments for an existing property was €917. ( Monthly mortgage repayment calculation assumes a 30-year term with a 3.75% mortgage interest rate. )

According to the figures, the average price for a new house in the county for the period was €260,000, while the average monthly mortgage repayments for a new property was just below €1,100 (€1,084).

Properties in the V93 – Killarney – Eircode, were the most expensive in Kerry, at over €297,000 (€297,368).

Advertisement

The average property price in the V92 – Tralee – Eircode was just below €240,000 (€238,398); a property in the V23 (Cahersiveen) area cost slightly over €232,000 (€232,955).

The V31 (Listowel) Eircode was the least expensive on average in the county, at just under €210,000 (€209,655)

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus