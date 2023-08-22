Average rent for new tenancy in Kerry at end of 2022 was over €1,000

The average rent for a new tenancy in Kerry in the fourth quarter of last year was over €1000.

That’s according to figures in the GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report.

The report shows that average property price in the Killarney area was the highest in the county.

The report shows that the standardised average rent for a new tenancy in Q4 last year was €1058.

The median price of an existing property in Kerry was €220,000, while average monthly mortgage repayments for an existing property was €917. ( Monthly mortgage repayment calculation assumes a 30-year term with a 3.75% mortgage interest rate. )

According to the figures, the average price for a new house in the county for the period was €260,000, while the average monthly mortgage repayments for a new property was just below €1,100 (€1,084).

Properties in the V93 – Killarney – Eircode, were the most expensive in Kerry, at over €297,000 (€297,368).

The average property price in the V92 – Tralee – Eircode was just below €240,000 (€238,398); a property in the V23 (Cahersiveen) area cost slightly over €232,000 (€232,955).

The V31 (Listowel) Eircode was the least expensive on average in the county, at just under €210,000 (€209,655)