Average property price in Kerry now over €230,000

The average price of a residential property across Kerry is now over €230,000.

That’s according to data contained in the latest Residential Property Price Index.

Nationally, property prices are now what they were at the peak of the Celtic Tiger, in April 2007.

Advertisement

The Central Statistics Office’s property price index covers the 12 months up to June of this year.

It shows that house prices in the South-West region, made up of Kerry and Cork, increased by 14.1% on average in that time.

The index also provides a breakdown of the average price, and the most common price, per Eircode.

Advertisement

The most expensive Eircode area in Kerry is the V93 Killarney code, which also incorporates much of East and South Kerry.

The least expensive is V31 Listowel, which accounts for much of North Kerry.

The mean price across Kerry’s four Eircode areas, also known as the average, is just over €230,000.

Advertisement

While the median across Kerry, which is the most common price, was just over €209,000 in the 12 months to June.