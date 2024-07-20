Advertisement
Average price of buying home in Kerry increased by almost 5% in the 12 months to May

Jul 20, 2024 15:56 By radiokerrynews
The average price of buying home in Kerry increased by almost 5% in the 12 months to May 2024.

That’s according to data contained in the latest CSO Residential Property Price Index.

The figures show the median price for a dwelling in the county in May was just over €245,000, up from €235,000 in May last year.

The report shows that homes with the V93 eircode are the most expensive in Kerry, at €295,000.

The median price of a home with a V23 eircode was €261,000, while those in the V92 area cost on average €225,000.

V31 was the eircode in Kerry with the lowest price for a home in May at €197,500.

The average cost of a dwelling in the P51 area, which includes Rathmore, Ballydesmond and Gneeveguilla, was €235,000.

Meanwhile, over the county bounds, the price of a homes with a V94 eircode – which includes Abbeyfeale, Mountcollins and Foynes – was €280,000

