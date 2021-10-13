Advertisement
Average of 74 COVID cases being confirmed in Kerry daily

Oct 13, 2021 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Average of 74 COVID cases being confirmed in Kerry daily
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
An average of 74 cases of COVID-19 are being confirmed in Kerry daily.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), which has compiled information on the number of cases in each county.

Every few days, the HPSC publishes a report on the preceding 14 days in relation to COVID-19 case numbers.

Up to Sunday night, there were nearly 19,000 cases confirmed nationally in Ireland over a two-week period, with Kerry accounting for 855.

When population is taken into account, Kerry's 7 and 14-day incidence rates are the 5th highest nationally.

Three weeks ago, the county had a 14-day incidence rate of just under 300; it's now almost 580.

On average, over the past five days, 74 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kerry daily; this has doubled over the past month.

Slightly more women than men contracted COVID in Kerry over the past fortnight, and the median age of those who contracted the disease in the county was 34.

 

