Average of 125 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerry every day

An average of 125 new COVID-19 cases are reported in Kerry every day.

The county’s 14-day incidence rate is the lowest in Munster and the seventh lowest nationally. The incidence rate of COVID-19 in Kerry has stabilised over the past week.

Over the fortnight up to midnight on Monday, there were 1,651 cases reported in Kerry, giving a rate of 1,117 cases per 100,000 population. This is almost identical to a week earlier.

The national 14-day rate is 1,344 per population.

There has been a large reduction in the number of people in University Hospital Kerry with COVID-19: as of 8pm last evening, there were three confirmed cases there, down from 19 patients ten days ago.

However, there are only two vacant general beds and no ICU beds available.