Average cost of rent in Kerry rises by 11% in a year

The average cost of rent in Kerry is still rising by over 11% year on year.

That’s according to the latest Daft.ie Rental Price Report, which covers prices across the first quarter of the year.

Renting in Kerry now costs over €1,250 on average, according to the report.

Advertisement

The average rent in Kerry has risen by 11.3% in the space of a year, and almost 5% since the last quarter.

The price of renting a three-bed house has shot up by 17.4% to €1,178 in the last 12 months.

Two-bed houses now cost an average of €1,000 to rent in Kerry – an increase of over 15% in the last year.

Advertisement

The cost of renting a one-bed apartment in Kerry has risen by almost 13% in the last 12 months, to €850.

There was an 11.6% increase in the price of renting four-bed houses in Kerry in the last year, to €1,277.

The price of renting a five-bed house in Kerry, however, decreased by 5% in the last year to €1,542.

Advertisement

The Daft.ie report also noted that there were just 125 homes listed for rent in the entire province of Munster on its website on May 1st; this is a new record-low since the reports began in 2006.

Rental costs in Kerry have also now risen by 124% since their lowest point after the financial crash.