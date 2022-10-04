Average cost of Kerry second-hand three-bed semi-detached now €300,000

The average price of a second-hand three-bed semi-detached house in Kerry is now €300,000.

That’s according to the latest national survey by Real Estate Alliance.

That’s a rise of 0.8% in the last three months.

The Real Estate Alliance Average House Price Index shows, the time it takes to sell a house in Kerry remains unchanged, at six weeks.

Between July and September, prices in Killarney remained unchanged at €360,000 and time taken to sell was also at six weeks.

In Tralee, the price of three-bed semis rose by 2.1% to €240,000, with time taken to sell falling by one week to five.

Kerry agents are reporting that 35% of purchasers during this quarter were first time buyers, with 25% of buyers coming from outside of the county.

Nationally, the rate of house price inflation has halved in the past three months as rising costs cause home buyers to be more cautious.