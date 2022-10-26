Advertisement
Autism Employment - Tralee project being officially launched today

Oct 26, 2022 12:10 By radiokerrynews
Autism Employment - Tralee project being officially launched today Autism Employment - Tralee project being officially launched today
The Autism Employment - Tralee project will be officially launched this afternoon.

The county town was chosen as a pilot in this national programme, which aims to work with businesses to support the autistic community gain meaningful employment.

Autism charity, AsIAm, and Specialisterne Ireland, which supports people on the autism spectrum to gain and maintain employment, have come together to create the project.

The autistic community has an 85% unemployment or underemployment rate, with this thought to be down to society’s misconceptions about the condition.

This afternoon’s launch of Autism Employment - Tralee will be opened by founder and CEO of AsIAm, Adam Harris, and will be followed by a presentation on how to get involved in the initiative.

 

