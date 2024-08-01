August Craft Month underway with lots of events happening in Kerry

August Craft Month kicked off today, with a packed events schedule right across the country.

It is a month-long celebration of local craft and they have over 400 events organised.

Some of the events happening include workshops, exhibitions, open studios and festivals, to allow audiences to immerse themselves in local craft.

There is also a range of crafts from ceramics to carving, glass to sewing also available to be explored.

Some events happening in Kerry include the Le Chéile Showcase, Sew Your Own Patchwork Cushion Cover and Kenmare Arts Festival 2024.

Led by Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) and Craft NI, the annual celebration is once again part of an island-wide summer programme.

Local makers such as; Adrian Duyn, Eamonn O’Sullivan and Harriet McKenna will all be involved in the celebrations and events.

For the full island-wide programme, visit http://www.augustcraftmonth.org