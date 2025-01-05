Advertisement
News

At least 2,000 homes, farms and businesses without electricity in Kerry this morning

Jan 5, 2025 11:10 By radiokerrynews
At least  2,00 homes, businesses and farms around the county have been left without electricity this morning  as a result of the weather.

That's according to ESB Networks' Powercheck app (as of 10.45am), there are power cuts in the following areas due to the icy, cold and snowy conditions:

Rathmore - 556 customers affected - estimated restoration time (ERT)

Smearla  - 378 customers  - ERT: 1pm.

Milltown - 375 customers - it's not yet known when power will be restored.

Castleisland/Farranfore - 204 customers - ERT: 2pm.

Duagh -  183 customers - ERT: 11.30am.

Gneeveguilla/Rathmore  - 29 customers -  ERT: 1.45pm.

In West Limerick, 142 customers are without power; ERT: 6pm.

ESB crews are working to repair the faults.

To report a fault, call 1800 372 999.

